Arsenal legend Michael Thomas believes there are three main contenders in this Gunners squad to take over as club captain after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the armband taken away by manager Mikel Arteta.

The north London giants have not yet named an official new captain after the decision to remove Aubameyang as their skipper, and it’s not that obvious who in this squad would be ideal for the role.

We’ve previously noted that loads of Arsenal fans have called for Kieran Tierney to get the armband, but ex-Gunner Thomas did not name him as one of the main options he was considering.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Thomas suggested summer signing Ben White could be a surprise option, while Gabriel Magalhaes and Martin Odegaard also seem like decent candidates.

“I think Ben White will have a great influence on the team going forward, as well as his central defensive partner Gabriel Magalhaes. Outside of them, Martin Odegaard would be my pick,” Thomas said.

Arsenal also surely need to think about replacing Aubameyang up front, and Thomas named Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a player he’s a fan of in that position.

“Calvert-Lewin is a name that has regularly popped up, and with his Premier League experience and all-round attributes it makes sense,” Thomas said.

“He has been out for a while now, however, and this could affect how he is coming back. January is always a hard window to get top quality players so it will be interesting to see what the club have identified as key areas of improvement.”