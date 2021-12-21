Manchester United need transfer to replace these two players to go to “the next level”, says ex-Red Devil

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has responded to recent transfer rumours linking the Red Devils with a move to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has caught the eye in Ligue 1 in recent times, and Chadwick seems optimistic about his qualities in defensive midfield.

Kamara has been linked with Man Utd and other Premier League clubs by The Athletic as he nears the end of his contract and a possible free transfer away from Marseille, and it makes sense that the Red Devils could be looking at strengthening in that area of the pitch.

Chadwick admits that’s an area of the United squad that needs strengthening if the club is to go to the next level, and he added that he’s pleased to see a move away from simply chasing the biggest names out there, suggesting there could be a slight change in approach to recruitment at Old Trafford.

“He looks a promising player, really athletic, and fits that mould for the modern day defensive midfield role. He’s also confident on the ball and can pick out a pass,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Obviously it’s well documented that Man United are looking to strengthen in that position. It’s probably been 18 months now with the main pairing being Fred and Scott McTominay, and though they’ve done a decent job for United, to get to the next level you need to strengthen that position, particularly just to give options to the new manager in charge.

“He might not be a household name, but United have shown before that they can find young players and develop them into world class players. It’s an exciting link, I’m not sure if there are other options out there, but it looks like a good signing for the future, as well as right now.

“I think if it works out it could give fans real confidence in the new recruitment policy. I know that United have strengthened the recruitment side of things and are looking at doing things slightly differently, finding these fantastic young players for the future as well.”