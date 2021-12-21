(Video) Ex-Red Collymore admits he’s losing patience with one Liverpool star Klopp could replace with two highly-rated talents

With Naby Keita drawing some criticism during his involvement in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham at the weekend, fuel has been added to ongoing suggestions of a potential summer exit for the Guinean.

Speaking after the tie, Stan Collymore told Empire of the Kop that he was ‘getting to the end of my tether with him.’

The former Reds striker did insinuate, however, that up and coming talents Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones could effectively replace the No.8 in the side with another year’s worth of experience under their belts.

Despite being ravaged by injuries since his switch from the Bundesliga, the former RB Leipzig ace has enjoyed a relatively injury-free campaign (by his own standards) with the Merseysiders, which may very well work in his favour when it comes to the summer window.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @empireofthekop: