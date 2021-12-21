Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly both interested in a transfer deal for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands international has been one of the finest young players in Europe in his position, and it’s not surprising to see a long list of top clubs showing an interest in him as his Juventus future is in doubt.

According to Todo Fichajes, De Ligt is being targeted by Man Utd and Arsenal, as well as other big names like Manchester City and Tottenham.

De Ligt could be available for around €70million, according to the report, and it would be interesting to see what kind of an impact he could make in the Premier League.

It’s fair to say the former Ajax man hasn’t really lived up to expectations in Serie A so far, though it’s clear he remains very highly-regarded.

The 22-year-old would surely be a particularly useful signing for United right now, with the Red Devils in need of an upgrade on the unconvincing Harry Maguire, while Raphael Varane has struggled with injuries since moving to Old Trafford.

Arsenal, meanwhile, spent big on signing Ben White in the summer, so it remains to be seen if they’ll definitely go and spend even more money on someone like De Ligt right now.

White has made a decent start to life at the Emirates Stadium, while his defensive partner Gabriel Magalhaes also looks a fine player who will surely be a big part of the club’s future.