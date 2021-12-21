Manchester United have reportedly been among the top European clubs to put in a call to ask about the potential transfer of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez.

The highly-rated young Argentina international looks a terrific prospect at the moment, having scored 18 goals and laid on six assists for his team-mates in his last 21 league games.

According to Ole, Alvarez now has a long list of suitors in Europe, with Man Utd supposedly one of the latest clubs to make contact over possibly signing the in-form 21-year-old.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils can win the race for his signature, however, as big names like Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter Milan are also said to be interested.

On top of that, Ole’s report states that Alvarez has a release clause of just €20million, though this could soon rise to around €25m.

Either way, that’s perfectly affordable for United, but also for their rivals, so it might just come down to whichever move seems the most tempting for Alvarez.

The young South American might do well to pick a move to someone like Bayern or Juve if he wants to win silverware in the near future, as United remain in something of a transitional phase.

Having said that, MUFC urgently need more additions up front to come in as long-term replacements for ageing duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, so Alvarez might end up playing more at Old Trafford, which could aid his development.