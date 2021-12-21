Deal close: Manchester United set to confirm Ralf Rangnick’s first signing within days

Manchester United are reportedly set to confirm the transfer of Marseille star Boubacar Kamara in the next few days.

The France Under-21 international is heading towards the end of his contract with Marseille and is therefore expected to move to Old Trafford on the cheap.

According to various reports, Kamara now looks to be closing in on a move to Man Utd for just £10million, with the talented 22-year-old poised to become the first signing of the Ralf Rangnick era.

Kamara is primarily a defensive midfielder, though he could also provide the Red Devils with another option in central defence if needed.

Overall, though, United fans will surely be pleased to see Kamara coming in to strengthen in the middle of the park, with upgrades needed on the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay.

United would certainly do well to sign someone like Kamara for such a low fee, and fans will be excited to hear that this is now expected to be made official in the early days of January.

That suggests this deal is all but done, and it shows the club means business this January, with other signings perhaps set to follow.

MUFC have also been linked with the likes of John McGinn and Amadou Haidara since Rangnick took over as interim manager.