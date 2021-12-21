Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has named Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as a signing he’d love to see his former club gamble on.

The Reds face a difficult situation this winter as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane could be set for lengthy spells away due to participating in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Thomas insists he still hopes AFCON goes ahead, even if it would be a blow for Liverpool to lose such important players, but he named Coman as someone he thinks could be a terrific signing for that area of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, even if he accepts it’s a bit of a risk due to his injury record.

The ex-Red did add, however, that he felt Klopp had decent options in Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi as backups as well.

“For Liverpool that would obviously be a big plus (if AFCON were cancelled), but the players deserve the chance to play in the tournament. I hope the players get the chance to represent their countries,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“I would still like to see Liverpool sign a real quality winger like Kingsley Coman, although I am aware of his injury record. He is a player of great quality at such a young age.

“Origi and Minamino are good players and we will also need them to chip in with quality performances. Let’s not forget that Jota and Firmino are quality players also.”

Thomas also responded to questions about Georginio Wijnaldum’s struggles since moving to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The Netherlands international was a star player for Liverpool, but Thomas can’t imagine he’d be brought back to the club despite his difficult spell with PSG.

“PSG have a load of quality players and a different way of playing, so it makes sense he may need a little while to adapt to what the manager wants,” Thomas said.

“Klopp didn’t want him to leave at the time, but I can’t see this being a viable option for the club going forward.”