Steven Gerrard lines up transfer raid on former club Liverpool

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard could reportedly be lining up a transfer raid on his former club Liverpool.

According to Calciomercato, Villa are interested in signing Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, though it seems unlikely the Reds will be letting the 24-year-old go.

This is probably for the best due to Liverpool’s shortage of options at the back, with the club really stretched for much of last season when Virgil van Dijk missed almost the entire campaign.

Gomez has also had his injury troubles in his time at Anfield, and the signing of Ibrahima Konate this summer means he’s found playing time a little harder to come by this term.

Still, it surely makes sense for LFC to keep as many defensive options as they can, as they’ll need good squad depth to get them through a long and difficult season.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, as one imagines Villa boss Gerrard might well have good contacts at Liverpool to help him get this deal done if he really decides to pursue it.

Gerrard is a Liverpool legend and there will surely be plenty of figures at Anfield who want to see him do well at Villa Park, ahead of perhaps one day being in contention to replace Jurgen Klopp as Reds manager.