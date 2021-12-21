In a bizarre turn of events, Liverpool’s defensive struggles of the prior term could become a reality of the future if Real Madrid decide to court Joe Gomez in the summer window.

It’s an update from the Daily Mail that fans from the red half of Merseyside will be far from happy to hear in light of Virgil van Dijk’s recent claim that the Englishman (alongside Ibrahima Konate) will likely replace him for the long-term.

Aged 24 and 22 respectively, the Charlton Athletic academy graduate and the Reds’ sole senior summer signing have earnt a great deal of praise for their obvious defensive talents, and it’s a potential backline duo that Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly be keen not to lose out on.

From an availability point of view, with Nathaniel Phillips considered likely to make his Anfield exit by the summer window, if not earlier in January, losing a second centre-half by the end of the season would be far from ideal for the German’s men.

With the Spanish giants own options somewhat sparse, of course, Los Blancos certainly have their own concerns to look after.

That being said, one might be inclined to question the extent to which Gomez is more likely to get a greater proportion of minutes in a Madrid backline usually containing a centre-back partnership of David Alaba and Eder Militao.