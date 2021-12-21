Chelsea fans will be immensely frustrated to learn of failed €85million transfer bid

Chelsea fans will no doubt be immensely frustrated to hear that they missed out on a transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos in the summer.

The Blues are said to have made an offer of around €85million for Marquinhos, which was immediately rejected by PSG, according to a report from L’Equipe.

Given that Chelsea are now facing something of a crisis in defence as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all heading towards the ends of their contracts, they could really have done with a signing like Marquinhos.

The Brazil international is one of the finest players in the world in his position and is someone Thomas Tuchel will know well from his time as PSG manager, but it’s not too surprising that the Ligue 1 giants weren’t prepared to sell, even for that price.

Chelsea look to have missed a huge opportunity here, and their fans will just have to hope some other options are in the pipeline.

There could be a few other decent options for the club to choose from, with Marca recently linking them with Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt and Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

Marquinhos would have been a terrific purchase, but Chelsea fans would also surely be happy with either of those in the near future.

Perhaps the best outcome, however, would be CFC managing to convince Rudiger to sign a new contract, with the Germany international proving one of the top performers at Stamford Bridge in recent times.