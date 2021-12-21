Newcastle United are reportedly lining up a transfer swoop for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial in a £6million loan deal.

The Magpies’ new owners are also keen to try signing Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko in a bid to revamp Eddie Howe’s attacking options in the upcoming January transfer window.

Newcastle have been strongly linked with Martial for some time now, and it seems he’s become one of the club’s top targets, so much so that they’re ready to pay as much as £6m just to sign him on a temporary deal, according to the Sun.

The Frenchman has fallen out of favour at Man Utd and one imagines they’d be perfectly happy to let him go at this moment in time.

Dzeko could be another smart signing by Newcastle if they can pull it off, though the former Manchester City man has shone at Inter Milan and it would be a bit surprising for them to let him go so soon after signing him.

Newcastle fans will no doubt hope their new owners show plenty of ambition this winter, and bringing in Martial and Dzeko could make a big difference to the team’s survival hopes.

Other United players like Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek have also been linked with NUFC in recent times, though those links have died down somewhat.

Martial would surely be another acceptable option, as he’s often shown glimpses of terrific natural talent, even if he’s struggled for consistency in his time at Old Trafford.