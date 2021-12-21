Newcastle United are reportedly considering a £20million transfer deal for Lyon striker Mousa Dembele in January.

The Frenchman has struggled for Lyon in recent times, and also had an underwhelming spell on loan at Atletico Madrid last season, with the Spanish giants deciding against taking up the option to sign him permanently for £30m.

It now looks like Dembele’s value has fallen to around £20m, and Newcastle could be prepared to take a chance on the former Celtic and Fulham man.

The Magpies are under new ownership and are likely to make plenty of changes to their squad this season, with Dembele the latest big name to be linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle fans might have mixed feelings about signing Dembele given his recent dip in form, but there’s every chance he’d find his level in Eddie Howe’s side right now.

Dembele was once linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, and it’s clear he’s not really in that league any more, but for a team like Newcastle, he could make a real difference.