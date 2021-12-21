“No way Eddie Nketiah is going for free”: These Arsenal fans really don’t want to lose EFL Cup hero

Only Emile Smith Rowe and the exiled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have scored more Arsenal goals than Eddie Nketiah this season.

Nketiah upped his tally to five – all of which have come in the EFL Cup – by scoring a hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 5-1 win over Sunderland.

His first of the night was a scrappy finish bundled in off his thigh, but he capped a dominant display against League One opposition with a glorious backheeled finish to rubber-stamp Arsenal’s spot in the semi-finals of his favourite competition.

Nketiah has been on Arsenal’s books since 2015 when he joined their youth ranks from London rivals Chelsea.

But his time at the Emirates Stadium could be coming to an end at the end of the season.

Earlier this month it was reported by The Sun that the 22-year-old had rejected Arsenal’s latest contract offer and was set to leave on a free transfer next summer in search of regular first-team football.

And Nketiah appeared to confirm in his post-match interview on Tuesday that he has indeed snubbed a new deal because he wants to play more often.

Nketiah has been Arsenal’s main man in the EFL Cup this season, netting in their wins over Wimbledon and Leeds as well as his hat-trick against Sunderland.

Whether he will develop into a player of Premier League class remains to be seen, but Arsenal must be disappointed at the prospect of losing him for no fee after letting his contract run down.

In the aftermath of Nketiah’s first Arsenal hat-trick, many Gunners fans took to Twitter to bemoan the situation.

One concerned Gooner wrote: “No way Eddie Nketiah is going for free”.

Another added: “Someone needs to have a heart to heart with him and work out his concerns.”

