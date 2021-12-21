Ex-PL star tips West Ham to make Liverpool transfer raid ‘that works for all parties’

With West Ham struggling for defenders of late courtesy of a severe injury crisis focused near exclusively on the backline, David Moyes’ men may be forced to explore possible options in the upcoming winter window.

One such option that has been strongly linked to the club is Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips, with the defender having already expressed his intention to consider potential suitors in January (as reported by Sky Sports).

“We have seen Moyes rotate the squad over the past few weeks but even then they are struggling in a couple of areas with injuries,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“I think Phillips would be a brilliant signing. In all honesty, I think it would be a move that works for all parties.

“Phillips has not played anywhere near as many games as he would’ve liked having had such a good season last year. He got a taste of it. He clearly wants to leave so it seems a matter of when not if.”

With the 24-year-old desperate for first-team minutes – and certainly more than equipped to meet the challenge of regular playing time, as was evidenced by his performances deputising in the Reds’ backline last term – it would seem that a switch to London is possible.

The London-based outfit could certainly do far worse than the man dubbed the ‘Bolton Baresi’ by the Anfield faithful, particularly for a veritable Premier League bargain in the £15m asking price touted by The Athletic.