Leeds United are reportedly ready to seal the transfer return of Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira.

The 23-year-old was once regarded as a big prospect at Elland Road, and reports claim Marcelo Bielsa regrets letting him go when he did.

Vieira has since struggled at Sampdoria and has been loaned out to Hellas Verona, but it now seems Leeds could try to bring him back for a second spell.

Italian website Club Doria claim Vieira will be allowed to move on the cheap this January, with the report claiming a fee of just £4.25million is required – and Leeds are said to be ‘trying to convince’ him to return.

It will be interesting to see if this move works out for Leeds, with Bielsa understandably keen to work with Vieira again.

The England Under-21 international could end up being an important addition for the struggling Yorkshire giants as they fight to remain in the Premier League.