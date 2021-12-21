Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has reportedly agreed personal terms over a transfer to Barcelona, while the Catalan giants are also considering Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech as a Plan B option.

Torres has had a mixed spell at the Etihad Stadium, but it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him move back to La Liga after a slightly underwhelming spell in the Premier League.

At the same time, City might be well advised not to offload too many attacking players right now, with Torres surely having an important role to play at the club after the departure of Sergio Aguero in the summer, with no replacement coming in.

As noted by Fabrizio Romano in his tweet below, even if Torres has agreed the move to Barca, City are yet to accept the terms of his potential departure, so it could still be that we’ll see them block this move…

Barcelona are pushing on Ferrán Torres deal. He’s the priority – personal terms agreed but it’s still not agreed with Man City [€50m bid, €60m price tag]. Talks on ?? #FCB Barcelona have also Ziyech opened as plan B – he’s an option only in case Ferrán deal won’t be concluded. pic.twitter.com/CvG4aMUSHl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2021

The Italian reporter also states that Chelsea’s Ziyech is an option for Barcelona, and the Morocco international is another player who has divided opinion in his time in English football.

Despite looking like a potential world class talent in his time at Ajax, Ziyech hasn’t really performed consistently enough for Chelsea, and it might not be the worst decision to let him go.

The Blues may well feel there are upgrades out there if Ziyech does leave, though of course this will hinge on how the Torres deal goes.