Arsenal arguably scored their goal of the season so far on Tuesday night.

Their fourth goal in the EFL Cup quarter-final thrashing of Sunderland was a thing of beauty.

It started with Nicolas Pepe – scorer of Arsenal’s second goal of the evening – cheekily nutmegging Sunderland defender Denver Hume, before playing a pass to Eddie Nketiah, who then rivalled his teammate for cheekiness.

Nketiah raised the roof at the Emirates Stadium with a gorgeous backheeled finish to complete his hat-trick.

It seemed like a big statement by Nketiah, who had earlier opened the scoring his a much scrappier goal.

In fact, Nketiah’s first goal against Sunderland was roundly mocked. London Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings called it the “dictionary definition of an Eddie Nketiah goal”.

Nketiah may have scored some scruffy goals in his Arsenal career but this effort was far from it.

EXQUISITE!! ? A hat-trick for Eddie Nketiah and what a way to get it! ? A superb finish ? Arsenal 4-1 Sunderland ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/MJBjlAtPzB — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 21, 2021