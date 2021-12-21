(Video) Charlie Patino breaks Arsenal record on debut as £10k teenager makes instant impact

Charlie Patino made his Arsenal debut on Tuesday night and the 18-year-old had an instant impact.

The midfielder came off the bench to score the last goal in Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Sunderland in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Patino, who cost Arsenal £10k when he joined from Luton aged 11 according to BBC Sport, was wearing the number 87 on his back as he slotted home with his left foot after good work from Nicolas Pepe.

And that squad number helped him break a rather funky Arsenal record.

Eighty-seven is the highest squad number worn by a Gunners goalscorer ever.

Patino was not a name that was particularly well-known by English football fans prior Tuesday night’s magic moment live on Sky Sports.

We will likely be seeing much more from him in the coming years though, maybe in international football as well as for his club.

Patino has already represented England at Under 15, Under 16, Under 17 and Under 19 levels, but he is also eligible to play for Spain.

