Some players seem to score nothing but worldies. Former Newcastle midfielder Laurent Robert was one such player. Look up his catalogue of goals on YouTube and you will enjoy banger after banger. Eddie Nketiah, on the other hand…

Arsenal striker Nketiah continued his record of scoring in every EFL Cup game that he has played in this season on Tuesday night.

He awkwardly kneed the ball home from close range to give the Gunners an early lead against Sunderland.

Nketiah’s strike vs Leeds in the previous round was also finished off in unconventional fashion and fans were quick to comment on the fact that he only seems to score a certain type of goal.

“Eddie Nketiah scores the worst goals I’ve ever seen in my life and then celebrates like he’s the guy,” commented one fan.

Another wrote: “Eddie scores the most Eddie goal of all time”.

And Simon Collings of the London Evening Standard added: “The dictionary definition of an Eddie Nketiah goal.”

Scroll down to watch Nketiah’s goal vs Sunderland, as well as his finish vs Leeds from back in October.

