Eddie Nketiah delivered a very honest answer when quizzed about his Arsenal future after scoring a superb hat-trick on Tuesday night.

Nketiah enjoyed the best night of his Arsenal career as three goals against Leeds United inspired a 5-1 win in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

It was reported by The Sun earlier this month that Nketiah had rejected Arsenal’s offer of a new contract and was looking to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Nketiah, 22, appeared to confirm the report in his post-match interview as he made it clear that he wants to be playing regular first-team football.

Interviewing Nketiah, a Sky Sports journalist asked: “There have been reports that you have been offered a contract and turned it down. Is there any truth in that?”

Nketiah replied straight. “Yeah,” he said. “I am just eager to play football. That is my main ambition.”

He then added: “I am here. I am under contract and as long as I play for Arsenal I am going to give my all and, if the manager needs me, I will be ready to help the team.”

That manager, Mikel Arteta, was then asked about Nketiah’s future and he made it clear that he wants the striker to stay.

Arteta said: “His only thing is he wants more minutes. And that’s his desire and it is difficult to go against him. But as a club and me personally I really want him to stay here.”

