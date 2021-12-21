(Video) Nicolas Pepe fools himself and ref in build-up to Arsenal goal vs Sunderland

Nicolas Pepe made his 100th Arsenal appearance on Tuesday night and was very involved during a busy first half against Sunderland.

Pepe marked his landmark outing with a neat finish to put Arsenal 2-0 up after 27 minutes, but his role in the game’s opening goal was less tidy.

The winger appeared to temporarily lose control of his feet while dribbling, which led to him tripping himself and falling over.

As well as confusing himself with his footwork, Pepe inadvertently fooled the referee, who awarded him a free-kick.

Arsenal did not score directly from the resulting free-kick, but it led to a corner from which they took the lead courtesy of Eddie Nketiah.

SEE MORE: (Video) Eddie Nketiah adds to his catalogue of unconventional Arsenal goals

A Twitter user captured Pepe’s fall by clipping a short video from Sky Sports’ live broadcast of the EFL Cup quarter-final.