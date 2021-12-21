West Ham’s centre-back injury crisis could be handed a boost with it being claimed that sidelined centre-half, Ben Johnson, is ahead of schedule in terms of his recovery efforts.

The 21-year-old had been expected to be out of action for up to four weeks but could be set for a remarkable midweek return in the EFL Cup, as reported by ExWHUEmployee (via WestHamZone).

David Moyes’ men have been particularly short in the backline of late with Angelo Ogbonna out for the season and the club hosting a number of less severe (though no less frustrating) injuries to Kurt Zouma, Ryan Fredericks and Aaron Cresswell.

Though not quite the defensive reinforcements the Scot may have in mind for the winter window, Johnson is undoubtedly a much-needed source of relief for the Hammers’ beleaguered back four.