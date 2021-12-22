£46.7m + £8.3m deal for Ferran Torres is a “win-win-win” transfer, says Man City journalist after Barcelona agree move

The deal that will take Ferran Torres from Manchester City to Barcelona in January has been hailed as a good one for everyone.

Spain international Torres will join Barca in just over a week when the transfer window opens at the start of January.

He will leave City after just one and a half seasons in England, following a move from Valencia in August 2020.

City paid Valencia an initial £20.7m but will sell him to Barca for £46.7m upfront, plus a possible £8.3m more in add-ons, according to Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News.

Man City journalist Bajkowski has suggested that the fee may as well be £52.7m, because £6m of the add-ons are “believed to be so easily obtainable that they are almost being considered as part of the initial fee”.

So assuming those £6m are paid, City will be making a £32m profit on Torres.

But Barca are not getting a poor deal either, according to Bajkowski. He reckons this deal is a “win-win-win”.

Explaining on Twitter, Bajkowski wrote: “I’m sure we will come back to this but feels like a win-win-win of a transfer: #mcfc get a massive profit and funds for striker in summer, #fcb get a statement signing and Torres gets to be one of the stars in an exciting, young team”.

Barca certainly appear to be getting a player who will improve their starting XI – once he recovers from the injury that has kept him out since October.

At the age of 21, he is already a regular fixture in the Spain team, with 12 goals in 22 senior internationals.

He leaves City having scored nine goals and made three assists in 28 Premier League appearances – nine of which came off the bench.