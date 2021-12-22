Lille striker Jonathan David could be on the move to the Premier League, with big clubs Arsenal and Liverpool the front runners for his signature.

David’s agent, Nick Mavromaras, spoke to Radio Canada and confirmed that his client was looking at the possibility of moving to the Premier League, with La Liga also an option.

He said: “I think the Premier League is a great option for him. I think he likes Spain a lot too because he likes the feeling of the ball and the very technical players.

“These two leagues are a big priority for him, but nothing is excluded.”

The 21-year-old striker has been in terrific form so far this season, scoring 15 goals in 26 appearances, with three goals in six games in this years Champions League as well.

The Canadian international seems to be showing no signs of slowing down for the moment, and has generated more and more impressive numbers as the years have gone by.

David’s form has also seen him linked with a move to West Ham United in recent weeks, while Radio Canada also reported that Arsenal and Liverpool have also been linked with the player, marking out the strikers quality at such a young age.

It would make sense for any of these clubs to go for him.

Liverpool would get a player who can be crafted into one of the best strikers around and will instantly improve their squad options. While Arsenal and West Ham both need more quality in the final third, and in terms of attainable talent for them it doesn’t come much better in the modern market.