Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Cristian Romero looks to be finally on his way back from injury.

Speaking to Tottenham’s media channels, Spurs boss Antonio Conte revealed some positive news regarding the Argentine’s prospective return date.

The Italian, who has previously won the Premier League title with Chelsea before winning the Serie A with Inter last season, said: “Romero is out, but he’s improving.

“Now, he’s starting to work, the new scan was good and, I think, in three weeks he can come back.”

Three weeks is the set date. This means Conte would see the return of one his best defenders mid way through the January window and this would provide a big upgrade on the likes of Davinson Sanchez who has made some costly errors in recent weeks.

Romero, initially signed on year long loan before the deal can become permanent in the summer, has had a stuttering first few months with Spurs.

To begin with, Romero struggled for game-time under Nuno Espirito Santo, before picking up a hamstring injury on international duty that has kept him out since November, just as he begun to find form in the white of Spurs.

Conte has made Tottenham far tougher to beat since a 3-0 demolition against Man United saw Santo replaced with the Italian, as can be displayed in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, albeit a game with controversy on both sides.

However, Conte also revealed that Ryan Sessegnon picked up a muscular injury after playing against Jurgen Klopp’s side.