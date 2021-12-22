Newcastle United are in prime position to take advantage of the fractured contract situation at Bayern Munich, with Niklas Sule top of the clubs wishlist.

Information from Sky Germany has revealed that the 6ft 5″ central defender is unhappy in Munich, citing an ‘image problem’ as part of the reason he feels undervalued by the German Champions.

Sule is out of contract at the end of the season, and has been linked with Newcastle before but never with such damning information alongside it.

The report from Sky Germany quotes that Sule’s departure is: “as good as sealed.”

Following the club’s Saudi-backed PIF takeover earlier in the season, they would now be able to afford a player of Sule’s calibre.

However, convincing him that Newcastle United would be the right project to join going into next season would be the tricky matter, as The Magpies are threatened by relegation and the 26-year-old may not want to risk playing out a year or two of his career playing outside of a top European division.

This would be perfectly understandable, as Sule is one of the best defenders around in European football, featuring all the key attributes a top modern defender is required to have, with an abundance of pace to add on the side.

Sule has made 155 appearances for Bayern Munich in all competitions He has also never been sent off in 209 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern or former club Hoffenheim, or in 32 Champions League appearances marking him out as an incredibly disciplined defender as well.