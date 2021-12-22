If there’s one thing that Chelsea have never appeared short of in the Roman Abramovich era it’s money.

The oligarch has seemingly always backed his managers to the hilt in the transfer market ever since taking over the club almost two decades ago.

Whether those managers have bought well or failed to integrate certain signings is a moot point, because in general terms, they’ve not been able to level a lack of support from the chairman as an excuse as to why things didn’t work out.

It isn’t too often that any targets haven’t been landed either, simply because Chelsea always appear to have the money required to get deals across the line.

However, one player slipped through the Blues’ grasp in the last transfer window.

According to L’Equipe, the West Londoners submitted an offer for Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian international centre-back, Marquinhos.

The €85m offer wasn’t enough to tempt the Ligue Un giants into selling a player that former PSG manager – now filling the same role at Chelsea – Thomas Tuchel described as ‘Ballon d’Or level.’

Clearly, the idea was to pair his former player with countryman, Thiago Silva, at the back for the Blues, but it never got off the ground because PSG had no intention of selling a player who has a contract with them until 2024.

News of the proposed deal again shows that Chelsea can compete with the best in the transfer windows, and it will be interesting to see which targets they go after, and land, once the next window opens in January.

It’s clear that they won’t go back in for Marquinhos as, according to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian will sign a new deal with his current employers.