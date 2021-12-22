Disgraced Manchester City left-back, Benjamin Mendy, remains on remand for six alleged counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

It is important to remember that, at this stage, the 27-year-old is innocent until proven guilty.

However, the evidence against him is beginning to stack up. It was reported by The Sun that the player appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday morning to face another charge of rape, bringing the total count to seven.

The latest charge is believed to relate to an incident from July this year, just a month before he was placed on police bail for a number of the other charges.

He’s also alleged to have carried out one rape just three days before he was bailed.

Man City suspended the player once the seriousness of the charges were known, and he will remain suspended until the court case has run its course – unless, given the new charge, the club will decide to wash their hands of him immediately.

It’s a frankly awful situation for all concerned, and, perhaps, the sooner a verdict is given, the better.