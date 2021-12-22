The January transfer window will open in just over a week’s time, though Liverpool’s focus arguably extends beyond that.

There may be some movement from the Reds in terms of outgoings, perhaps even incoming transfers, but it seems clear that of more importance to them will be what transpires thereafter.

The club are, apparently, still in discussions with Mo Salah to extend his current contract and they would appear to be progressing well.

However, as Sky Germany note, there are a few keys to getting a new deal for the Egyptian King over the line.

As might be expected, the player wants an uplift in financial terms, which will almost certainly make him the best paid player at the club.

Bizarrely, the outlet also suggest he wants to be appreciated more. Quite what this means is anyone’s guess, as any extension of his deal together with more money would surely show Liverpool’s appreciation would it not?

Sky Germany believe the other issue that Salah wants to see movement towards is further squad reinforcement.

Though Jurgen Klopp’s side are pushing hard as usual at the top of the Premier League, clearly some new blood wouldn’t go amiss, and with Liverpool looking for a classic No.9 as centre-forward, Haaland is certainly a player that would fit the bill.

There’ll be competition from clubs across the continent for his signature, though Klopp’s prior association with Borussia Dortmund might just give Liverpool a head start in any negotiations, once it becomes clear that Haaland will move on next summer.