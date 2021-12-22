Manchester United remain one of world football’s most storied clubs, but that doesn’t mean that every player will be seduced by playing for them.

At the present time, the Red Devils are about as far from the team they were under Sir Alex Ferguson as it’s possible to be.

That must play a part in player thinking when it’s time to look at which clubs to choose when furthering their journey.

There’s also the consideration of what other players are at already at the club which could provide competition for places.

New signings would surely expect to be put straight into a starting XI or why bother signing them in the first place.

According to Mundo Deportivo, cited by The Sun, Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele was getting closer to joining the Red Devils, with his agent allegedly advising him against renewing his deal with the Catalan club.

With Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial – for the time being at least, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho all playing in the position that Dembele would look to fill at Old Trafford, perhaps the French World Cup winner has had second thoughts.

On Wednesday morning, Foot Mercato cited by Get French Football News are reporting that, against the agent’s wishes, Dembele has decided that he wants to stay at Barcelona.

That’s despite an unnamed English club having apparently offered Dembele a salary of €20m per year and a signing bonus of €30m, per Get French Football News.

Barca will almost certainly be delighted by this turn of events, despite the wide man never getting anywhere close to top form because of consistent injuries during his time at Camp Nou.