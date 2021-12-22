The next six months or so are likely to be amongst the most important in Manchester United’s recent history.

Not only do the Red Devils need to produce a consistent level of performance and earn enough points to hopefully get themselves back into the Champions League qualification positions, but Ralf Rangnick needs to begin to see the rewards for the fruits of his labour.

Trying to get the team to adopt a particular style takes time, but once embedded, it should mean that a certain way of playing can be immediately recognised as ‘the Man United way.’

It’s been years since the Theatre of Dreams has seen anything like a coherent manner of playing, with clearly defined roles and systems, so Rangnick most certainly has his work cut out in that regard.

As is commonplace with such undertakings, there will be winners and losers.

A root and branch clear out isn’t always the way forward, but a few tweaks here and there are almost a necessity if players to work the system well aren’t already in situ.

Rangnick is believed to be an exponent of the quick, high pressing game that a lot of teams in the modern era have worked to great success.

To that end, he will need players that have a good engine, are not afraid to get stuck in and who will complement those players at the club.

One player who is coveted according to Mundo Deportivo, is Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman, however, the outlet also suggest that he’s being monitored closely by both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The player himself hasn’t yet made up his mind on where he’s headed next, if anywhere at all.

“I would like to finish the season and show my best level. We will see what happens in the future,” he was quoted as saying after the recent win over the Catalans, cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“We have spoken with the club and we will see if there is any news. I have always had the intention of playing for a great club and Bayern is one of the the greatest.”