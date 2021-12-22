Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is being linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with reports indicating he is in high demand.

According to Sky Sports, Martial is drawing interest from three major clubs across the continent, with two of these in particular being extreme footballing powerhouses.

The two major powerhouses in question are said to be Barcelona and Juventus.

However, it is understood that the Frenchman could be most interested in a switch to Spanish side Sevilla, believing that he will be able to earn the most game time with the Seville based side.

All three clubs are said to be keen on an initial loan move, with an option to buy later on.

After a brilliant start to his Man United career where he scored a stunning solo goal on his debut against Liverpool, Martial struggled for consistency in both form and playing time. With the latter becoming more and more infrequent as new talent was brought into the team in the form of Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, and most recently Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Martial has scored 79 times in 268 appearances for The Red Devils, also contributing with 50 assists.

The forwards agent, Philippe Lamboley told Sky Sports earlier in the month that his client wanted to leave in search of more game time. And United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is reportedly set to hold crunch talks with Martial ahead of the January transfer window.

Ultimately it may be the best move for all parties involved to see the player move on.

With Martial’s estimated market value standing at around £31.5m as per transfermarkt, United could get as substantial sum for the player while he gets his desired move away, thus giving his career the jumpstart it needs.