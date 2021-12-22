Manchester United are set to face off with French giants Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Lazio midfielder is being monitored by both United and PSG and could fetch a transfer fee between €70m-€80m.

It is understood by Schira that PSG sporting director Leonardo is a huge fan of Milinkovic-Savic, leading him to believe that PSG may put in a bid in the near future.

On the other hand, United will most likely want him in order to replace the outgoing Paul Pogba, whose contract with United expires at the end of the season. The Serbian midfielder has similar qualities to Pogba, being a strong player in both technical and physical departments.

United have previously expressed an interest in signing the 26-year-old, putting in a bid in the region of €60m in the summer of 2019.

The transfer mill for Milinkovic-Savic has heated up in the last few days after reports emerged saying that he has fallen out with former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, who took over at Lazio in the summer.

As per transfermarkt, Milinkovic-Savic joined current club Lazio for £10.8m in the summer of 2015 from KRC Genk. He has since made 270 appearances for the Italians, scoring on 52 occasions and assisting on 44 more. He has also earned 28 caps for Serbia, playing every minute of their time in the 2018 World Cup finals.