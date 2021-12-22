Whilst it’s accepted that Ralf Rangnick will want to stamp his mark on Manchester United, he will be judged by the players he brings in as much as the performances that his team delivers.

His pedigree is unquestionable, albeit he needs to hit the ground running at Old Trafford and try to turn their fortunes around by the end of the current campaign.

There are likely to be a few fringe players that’ll be dispensed with, whether Rangnick decides they are surplus to requirements or the players themselves make it clear that they wish to move on to pastures new.

Freeing up space in the squad will mean that certain areas need to be covered, and to that end, the Red Devils are being linked with a player beating a similar path to European football as Alexis Sanchez.

Suffice to say that 21-year-old River Plate sensation, Julian Alvarez, would be something of an upgrade on the Chilean, were United able to get any deal over the line.

According to Ole, the Old Trafford outfit are one of a host of clubs that are monitoring Alvarez’s situation closely.

A reported £20m buyout clause is well within reach, and it’s obvious what the youngster would bring to Rangnick’s team.

According to transfermarkt, Alvarez has scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in just 21 Argentine league games this season.

That type of output places him amongst the very best marksmen in the 2021/22 season, and the only question remaining for Man United is whether they’re able to offer him what he requires on both a personal and professional level.

If they can, there’s no reason for them not to feel confident in landing the player, despite the expected competition.