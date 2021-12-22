Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has told Edinson Cavani to leave Manchester United and pursue a move to Barcelona.

Cavani has been linked with a move to the Spanish giants in recent weeks, and Berbatov was the latest to give his take on the potential switch, citing Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford as a key factor in Cavani’s decision making process.

As quoted by talkSPORT, Berbatov told Betfair: “Despite a good season last time out, Cavani hasn’t played enough. When someone like Ronaldo comes into the club, he takes all the spotlight, he plays every game and in the world of football this happens.

“If there’s a chance for Cavani to leave the club, if there is an offer from Barcelona, then of course he will be thinking about taking it to get more football, and if he will get more game time in La Liga then I will support him and say ‘go there and play, it sounds like a great deal, great money and you’re not 24 anymore.”

The rumours about the switch have gone a gear in the last few weeks after Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona from Man City in the summer, was forced into an early retirement.

Berbatov added: “Barcelona need a striker, and it all depends on what Xavi wants from his team and how he is going to play but if they are short on power up front.”

After enjoying a solid debut season where he scored 17 goals in all competitions, 10 of which coming in the Premier League, Cavani has struggled for gametime and fitness this season, and has scored just one goal in eight games, albeit with six of these originating from the bench.

Bulgarian striker Berbatov enjoys cult legend status among the Man United fanbase, with the strikers flair and charisma always on display during his time with the club.

The 40-year-old scored 56 times and assisted 27 times across 149 appearances for The Red Devils, with his five goals against Blackburn and stunning hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Liverpool two of his main highlights during his time in Manchester.