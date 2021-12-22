As time goes on, little tweaks will be made here and there at Manchester United as Ralf Rangnick looks to revolutionise the first-team set up at Old Trafford.

The German has it all to do, given that he is, theoretically, only in the United manager’s role for the next six months.

By then, it’s hoped that the Red Devils will have a recognisable style of play that fits with Rangnick’s ideals.

The likelihood of personnel changes is therefore quite high as he pinpoints areas of concern and that will need addressing.

It’s not just on the field of play where there’ll be noticeable differences either.

According to The Mirror, Rangnick has brought in another new member of staff to complement his backroom team.

Ewan Sharp, who previously worked with Rangnick at Lokomotiv Moscow, has been brought on board as an assistant coach and analyst.

It’s worth speculating on just how this will affect the likes of Mike Phelan and Darren Fletcher too.

Phelan held the role of assistant at Old Trafford throughout Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign, and also did so during some of the time that Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm.

He was, for all intents and purposes, part of the fabric of the club, however, that looks as though it could change at any minute.

Rangnick clearly knows what he wants and that includes working with people he trusts.

Time will tell if he’s made the right decisions in bringing in his own men, rather than leaning on those that know exactly what it takes to succeed at United.