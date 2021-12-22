Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli is set to become one of the first casualties of the Antonio Conte era, with reports suggesting that Conte is ready to let him go in January.

Alli has fallen down the pecking order this season at Spurs, and despite starting the game against Liverpool on Sunday, it is believed Alli has been told he can leave in the January transfer window.

These reports are courtesy of EuroSport, who suggest that Alli’s representatives are looking for transfer solutions both within the Premier League and abroad.

The domestic offers seem most likely to come from one of two sources.

These being either the nouveau riche Newcastle United or top four challengers West Ham United, with the latter’s circumstances elsewhere in the market key to whether they pursue a deal to acquire Alli.

25-year-old Alli is a curious dilemma for any club and warrants the attention of many Premier League teams.

While he has lost his way in recent years, there are always games within a season, such as the fixture against Liverpool, that show glimpses of the player that lit up the Premier League a few years ago. And this is what continues to pique clubs interest in him.

If they can unearth that player again, then he would be worth every penny of what they pay, but the big risk is trying to do just that, seeing as Alli has fallen so far from those days that many believe he could never back to them.