(Video) Angry Sergio Ramos rants at ref after first PSG red card

Sergio Ramos is off the mark as a PSG player!

He collected the 27th red card of his career on Wednesday night – his first since swapping Madrid for Paris.

Ramos replaced Nuno Mendes as a half-time sub in PSG’s Ligue 1 game at Lorient, but failed to stay on the pitch until the end.

He was shown two yellow cards in quick succession – the second coming on 85 minutes, at which point PSG were 1-0 down.

The second yellow card was awarded after Ramos fouled Terem Moffi in the middle of the pitch.

Moffi and Ramos both hit the floor but referee Jeremie Pignard deemed that the Spaniard had committed a bookable offence.

Needless to say that Ramos disagreed and he did not leave the field quietly.

Ramos fumed at Pignard and was seen pointing and shouting before trudging off the pitch while still muttering.

With Ramos out of the game, 10-man PSG rallied and stole a point at the death when Mauro Icardi struck to cancel out Thomas Monconduit’s first-half opener.

In such uncertain times there’s something really reassuring about seeing Sergio Ramos getting a silly red card ? pic.twitter.com/RXjdRuSubC — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) December 22, 2021