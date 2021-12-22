(Video) Eric Dier does not look like one of the best defenders in the world as Spurs man assists West Ham goal in EFL Cup

Antonio Conte talked up Eric Dier with some incredible praise earlier this week.

Conte has deployed Dier at the centre of a back three since taking over as Spurs boss in November.

And Conte claimed that the 27-year-old has the potential to “become one of the best players in the world in that position”.

The Italian, in quotes reported by the Daily Mail, also said: “This role is perfect for him. He has to continue this way because he can become one of the best central defenders.”

But Dier did not look like one of the best central defenders in the world on Wednesday night when his error helped West Ham United bag a first-half equaliser in the EFL Cup quarter-final.

A loose pass from Dier gave the ball away to Tomas Soucek, before Conte’s star pupil was turned seconds later in the box by goalscorer Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen’s leveller came three minutes after Steven Bergwijn’s 29th-minute opener. But the Hammers were only level for two minutes because Lucas Moura restored their lead moments later.

Tottenham 1-1 West Ham | GOAL! Bowen ???? pic.twitter.com/FIHhKXlU0s — 3zooz, HD ? (@YD7_7p) December 22, 2021