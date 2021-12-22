(Video) Fan left prone in street after violent clashes before Spurs vs West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham played out an EFL Cup classic on the pitch but Wednesday night’s match was marred by what happened outside the stadium earlier in the evening.

It is not the first time that this fixture has witnessed ugly scenes and fan-on-fan violence, but that makes it no less appalling to see.

A video, posted to Twitter by the aptly named Football Fights, showed police trying to restore order after punches were thrown near to the Spurs club store on Tottenham’s High Road.

In chaotic scenes, many members of the public are seen trying to evade troublemakers, before the video ends with people standing around a man who appears to be prone on the floor.

Please be aware that the video below contains images that may cause offence and/or distress. It also features some swearing.

On the pitch, most of the action came in the first half.

Spurs went ahead courtesy of Steven Bergwijn on 29 minutes but West Ham hit back quickly through Jarrod Bowen.

Lucas Moura restored Tottenham’s lead shortly after West Ham’s leveller, before the visitors piled on the pressure in the second half.

The Hammers could not find a way beyond Hugo Lloris again though and Spurs won the match 2-1.

