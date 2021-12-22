(Video) James Maddison debuts new goal celebration after silencing Kop with worldie finish against Liverpool

The Kop at Anfield can be one of the rowdiest ends of any football stadium when Liverpool fans are in full voice.

But it fell silent on Wednesday night after a moment of pure magic from Leicester City midfielder James Maddison in the EFL Cup.

The quarter-final clearly did not rank high on Jurgen Klopp’s list of priorities as the Liverpool boss rested many of his star names.

Leicester, on the other hand, named plenty of big hitters, including star man Maddison, who made his mark in the 33rd minute when he crashed the ball into the top corner from long range.

Maddison was rightly delighted with his strike and he marked it with a new celebration.

The 25-year-old mimed throwing a dart in what was likely a nod to the PDC World Championship which is currently taking place at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Leicester were attempting to reach just their third EFL Cup semi-final this century and Maddison’s worldie put them well on course to reach the last four.

The goal put Leicester 3-1 up, with Jamie Vardy having earlier bagged a brace in what was a lively first half.

But Liverpool produced a brilliant comeback, as an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain goal and a 95th-minute Takumi Minamino equaliser forced a penalty shootout, which the Reds won 5-4.

