(Video) Liverpool’s 43-year-old defensive duo terrorised by Jamie Vardy

Liverpool have looked shaky at the back in their last two Premier League games without key defender Virgil van Dijk.

Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip were paired together against Newcastle and Tottenham, with Van Dijk isolating after a positive covid test.

The Reds failed to keep a clean sheet in either game, as they saw off Newcastle 3-1 before being held to a 2-2 draw by Spurs – who on another day could have scored six or seven.

But a new youthful pairing fielded by Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday night in the EFL Cup made Konate and Matip look like a prime Rio Ferdinand and John Terry.

Klopp opted to start Joe Gomez, 24, and Billy Koumetio, 19, against Leicester City and the duo with a combined age of 43 were tasked with keeping 34-year-old Jamie Vardy quiet.

They did not keep Jamie Vardy quiet.

Vardy immediately terrorised Liverpool’s makeshift backline and scored two goals inside the opening 13 minutes at Anfield.

