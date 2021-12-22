Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has pleaded for the Premier League to continue to allow fans into stadiums in order to attend football matches.

Amid rumours and reports that suggest football could be set to revert back to being played behind closed doors, Arteta was questioned for his thoughts on the matter, to which he said he didn’t want to see it happen.

The former Arsenal and Everton player said it was something he didn’t like, and even went so far as to call it a ‘different sport’ without fans in the stadiums to share the experience with.

You can watch the full video below.

? "It's a completely different sport and the competition gets lost." Mikel Arteta says he doesn't want football to go back to behind closed doors as some reports are suggesting pic.twitter.com/oOSzob4BBR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 22, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.