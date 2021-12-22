(Video) TalkSPORT pundit says Crystal Palace should break the bank to sign this Chelsea academy product

TalkSPORT pundit Darren Ambrose has challenged Crystal Palace to go and break the bank in order to sign Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher. 

Gallagher, 21, has been on loan with The Eagles since the start of the season after being loaned out by parent club Chelsea, and has thus far been hugely impressive in the few months he has been with the South London side.

Gallagher has scored six goals and provided three assists in 16 Premier League appearances, including a fabulous brace against Everton. And as a result of his fine form, Ambrose believes Palace should go all out in order to sign him, with £60m being the pundits estimated value for the midfielder.

While Chelsea would normally have the right to recall Gallagher in January, a clause in the loan contract agreed between the London clubs that is only triggered if Gallagher plays less 50% of games means Gallagher cannot rejoin his parent club early despite their injury crisis.

Pictures from talkSPORT.

