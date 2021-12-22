(Video) Wild penalty celebrations suggest Liverpool players and fans care about the EFL Cup more than Jurgen Klopp does

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t seem to care too much for the EFL Cup.

Liverpool’s boss rarely uses his senior stars in the competition, which clearly ranks near the bottom of his list of priorities.

The likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were again given the night off on Wednesday as Liverpool hosted Leicester City in the quarter-finals.

But despite naming a much-changed team, Klopp’s Liverpool prevailed in a Carabao classic.

A Liverpool win looked very unlikely after Jamie Vardy fired in a brace to give Leicester a 2-0 lead inside the opening 13 minutes.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back before James Maddison scored a screamer to restore the Foxes’ two-goal lead.

But then came the comeback. Diogo Jota arrived from the bench to give the hosts hope, before Takumi Minamino struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to set up a penalty shootout.

Minamino missed his spot-kick, but Liverpool eventually won 5-4 on penalties.

As you can see for yourself from the footage below, Liverpool’s players looked absolutely thrilled as they celebrated their dramatic win.

Anfield was still pretty full too and the fans appeared to be revelling in their side’s progress to the last four.

Perhaps there is some appetite for EFL Cup glory on the red half of Merseyside after all…

