It’s been another incredible Premier League season for West Ham so far in 2021/22.

David Moyes continues to defy those who believed his managerial career was over after poor spells at Manchester United, Sunderland and Real Sociedad.

In his second spell at the Hammers, Moyes has finally been able to mould the squad into one in his image and, just as he did at Everton, he has the team playing at the highest level week in and week out.

A couple of recent injuries have stunted the club’s immediate ambitions, however, and to that end at least one or two high quality replacements will be required either in January or by the summer with a view to improvement next season.

According to todofichajes, one player that’s being considered is someone that Moyes knows well from his time at both Manchester United and Sunderland.

MORE: Jota channels his inner Henderson

The Scot handed Adnan Januzaj his first-team debut at United and then signed him for the Black Cats a few years later.

Moyes should, therefore, have a head start over any other club that may be interested in the 26-year-old’s services.

However, Barcelona aren’t any other club. The Catalans have apparently registered an interest as Xavi Hernandez seeks to rebuild the club on the pitch with president, Joan Laporta, attempting to do the same off it.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United legend tells Edinson Cavani to leave Red Devils in favour of switch to Spanish giants Chelsea’s €85m offer for world-class star that Thomas Tuchel described as ‘Ballon d’Or level’ Manchester United heavily linked with striker beating a similar path from South America as Alexis Sanchez

Given that Januzaj now plies his trade in La Liga with Real Sociedad, a move back to the Premier League may not suit.

What is clear is that he won’t be at La Real after this season after turning down the club’s final offer according to todofichajes.