AC Milan are understood to be looking for an improvement in their attacking midfield options, and are consequently considering a move for Hakim Ziyech.

According to Calciomercato, the Chelsea attacking midfielder is said to be on the radar of the slumbering Italian giants. And that of German side Borussia Dortmund.

After years and years on the sidelines watching the likes of Juventus or Inter pick up Scudetto after Scudetto with no genuine hope of competing across a full season, Milan have recently found themselves back in contention for the title fight, and while thus far they have been unsuccessful in reclaiming the Serie A title they are now once again serious contenders and currently sit second in the league only behind Inter.

However, Milan feel that they need to add some more quality to Stefano Pioli’s challengers following the loss of Hakan Calhanoglu in the summer, and while Ziyech is not the first choice on the list, with that spot going to Brest’s Romain Faivre, his quality is appreciated by The Rossoneri.

Borussia Dortmund are also after the 28-year-old, who has thus far failed to cement a regular place in Thomas Tuchel’s team, finding irregular form and being played out of position at times troublesome in allowing him to settle.

It is also believed that the German’s will have the necessary budget to go for the Moroccan in January, as they anticipate the departure of the highly sought after Erling Haaland.

Ziyech is estimated to have a transfer value of around £31.5m, as per transfermarkt, and the Italian outlet understands this could price Milan out of the running for him – at least until the summer.