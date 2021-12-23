An anti-vaccination group have embarrassingly ‘served papers’ to the wrong house when trying to protest against comments made by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer.

Shearer, who is the Premier League’s top ever goalscorer with 260 goals to his name, was the intended target of a group of anti-vax protesters trying to “serve papers” to him.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, this attempted protest was because of comments Shearer made in regards to getting people vaccinated when appearing on a Premier League social media post aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated in order to stay safe on matchdays.

The post on December 17 saw Shearer encourage people to get vaccinated, prompting the anti-vax group into action over what they called: “lies.”

A video emerged online of four people, excluding the cameraman, standing outside of what they believed to be Shearer’s address near Newcastle.

In the video one member of the group can reportedly be seen posting a letter into an electronic post-box that supposedly contained legal documents, but this is unconfirmed.

During the video one member of the group says the following to the camera: “Everyone is going to get this, every celebrity, sick of yous.

“Just causing more trouble for us, lies, all lying.

“That’s the truth in that letterbox there, in Alan Shearer’s f****** house.”

Lawyer Adam Wagner, a commentator on Covid legislation, said the groups basis in law was comparable to someone “dressing up as Professor Dumbledore and saying magical spells.”

Northumbria Police said it had no involvement in the incident and a member of the public who lives nearby told the PA News agency that the address was an old address for the former England international.