Kieran Trippier could get his move back to the Premier League during the January transfer window.

The Atletico Madrid full-back was the subject of interest from Manchester United during the summer window but wound up staying put.

Since then, Atletico have only been able to manage a disappointing first half of the season, the reigning La Liga champions currently 17 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Trippier has missed a number of games over recent weeks with a shoulder injury, but he has now returned to action.

But for how long will Atletico Madrid be able to count on him?

According to ESPN, Atletico Madrid are expecting an offer from the Premier League for Trippier during the January transfer window.

The report claims Atletico are braced for an offer of more than €20million from Newcastle United, and they are well aware Trippier could be tempted by a move back to the Premier League.

Atletico don’t want to lose the right-back given his importance to Diego Simeone’s setup, but with Trippier 31 years of age, there may be a deal to be done at a certain price.