Atletico Madrid braced for Kieran Trippier transfer offer from Premier League club

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Kieran Trippier could get his move back to the Premier League during the January transfer window.

The Atletico Madrid full-back was the subject of interest from Manchester United during the summer window but wound up staying put.

Since then, Atletico have only been able to manage a disappointing first half of the season, the reigning La Liga champions currently 17 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Trippier has missed a number of games over recent weeks with a shoulder injury, but he has now returned to action.

But for how long will Atletico Madrid be able to count on him?

More Stories / Latest News
AC Milan want Chelsea flop to improve attack but will need to fight off Borussia Dortmund to do so
Pep Guardiola makes Ferran Torres admission amid Barcelona transfer links
Man United target to disappoint Rangnick by signing five-year deal with current employers next week

According to ESPN, Atletico Madrid are expecting an offer from the Premier League for Trippier during the January transfer window.

The report claims Atletico are braced for an offer of more than €20million from Newcastle United, and they are well aware Trippier could be tempted by a move back to the Premier League.

Atletico don’t want to lose the right-back given his importance to Diego Simeone’s setup, but with Trippier 31 years of age, there may be a deal to be done at a certain price.

More Stories Atletico Madrid Kieran Trippier Newcastle United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.