Barcelona handed key blow ahead of January action as star called up for AFCON

FC Barcelona
Barcelona have been handed a a blow ahead of their return to action in January.

The Blaugrana ended their difficult 2021 on a relative high, drawing with Sevilla away from home and putting in a performance worthy of three points.

There is now a degree of optimism heading into the new year, when Xavi Hernandez and his men will attempt to land a top four place having got off to a disastrous start to the campaign.

But ahead of Barca’s return to action on January 2, they have been dealt a significant blow.

That’s because youngster Ez Abde, who has been excellent for Barca in recent weeks, has been ruled out for much of January.

Abde has been called up by the Morocco national team to play in the African Cup of Nations and will be unavailable for Barcelona during that time.

The tournament will run from January 9 to February 6, and Abde will be unavailable for Barca for as long as Morocco are still in the competition.

